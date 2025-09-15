India moves to mandate labeling of AI-generated content: Here's why

A parliamentary committee in India has proposed new rules for creators of artificial intelligence (AI) content. The proposed regulations would require licensing and mandatory labeling for AI-generated videos and articles. The move comes as part of efforts to tackle the growing problem of fake news that can be easily created and spread using AI tools, making it hard to tell what's real or fake.

Collaborative efforts Draft report submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has submitted a draft report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The report calls for close coordination between ministries such as Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and IT. This is to create robust legal and technological frameworks to identify and penalize those who use AI tools to spread fake news.

Public impact AI-generated fake news can mislead masses The committee has warned that AI-generated fake news poses a threat to public order and can mislead the masses. By mandating licensing for AI content creators and labeling all AI-generated media, including images and videos, the public will be better equipped to differentiate between real and fake content. This also makes sure that creators can be held accountable if their work causes harm.

Media accountability Recommendations not legally binding, but carry weight The committee has also recommended that media organizations should have fact-checking systems in place and appoint ombudsmen to ensure quality and accuracy. While these recommendations are not legally binding, they carry significant weight in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already formed a panel to study deepfake issues, with two major projects underway to develop tools for detecting fake speech and deepfake videos.