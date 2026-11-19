1,600 Indians helped build GTA 6
What's the story
The highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally here, marking a return to the iconic Vice City after a long 13-year wait. The game was launched in India at midnight on Thursday. But did you know that this global gaming phenomenon has an Indian connection? More than 1,600 developers from Rockstar India's Bengaluru studio worked on creating GTA 6, the world's biggest gaming blockbuster.
Gaming legacy
'GTA' franchise has been a global phenomenon
The GTA franchise has been a cultural phenomenon since its first installment was released in 1997.
Over the years, it has become one of the most recognizable names in gaming, known for its open-world gameplay and crime-based storylines. The sixth installment has created massive anticipation among gamers globally.
The franchise has sold over 470 million units worldwide, with previous installment GTA V accounting for over 230 million units alone.
Anticipation builds
Massive pre-orders for 'GTA 6'
The anticipation for GTA 6 went beyond just the gaming community. The first trailer of the game racked up 93 million views on YouTube in a day, while the second one got over 475 million views across platforms in that time.
The game had generated huge commercial expectations even before its release, with global pre-orders crossing $1 billion. This level of demand made its launch one of the biggest events in global gaming history.
Game details
Back to Vice City after over 13 years
GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional American city inspired by Miami.
Set in Leonida, a fictional version of Florida, the game follows two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose lives become entangled in the criminal underworld.
The gap between this and its predecessor is over 13 years as GTA V was released in September 2013.
Indian impact
How Bengaluru became the backbone of 'GTA 6'
Rockstar India's Bengaluru studio played a major role in the development of GTA 6.
Around 1,615 developers at the Whitefield studio worked on this project, making it one of the largest teams involved in its development.
They contributed to open-world environments, assets, and world-building for locations like Vice Beach within Leonida state.
This highlights how Bengaluru's gaming industry has grown since Dhruva Interactive was founded by Rajesh Rao in 1995 and later acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019.