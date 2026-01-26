10 European countries to build a 100GW wind power grid

The UK and nine other European nations are expected to sign a historic agreement to create an offshore wind power grid in the North Sea. The ambitious project aims to transform the aging oil basin into a "clean energy reservoir." Under the plans, wind farms will be built at sea and directly connected to multiple countries via high-voltage subsea cables. The project is expected to generate 100GW of offshore wind power, enough electricity capacity for 143 million homes.

Agreement Hamburg declaration to formalize commitment The commitment, which will be detailed in the "Hamburg declaration," is likely to be signed today by energy ministers from the UK, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that the UK was "standing up for our national interest" by promoting clean energy and getting "off the fossil fuel rollercoaster."

International response US President's criticism and Europe's wind power commitment The agreement comes just days after US President Donald Trump slammed UK's plans to phase out North Sea oil and gas production. He also criticized European wind power, saying "there are windmills all over Europe" but they are "losers." Despite this, the latest pact reaffirms Europe's commitment to wind power. Three years ago, North Sea countries pledged to build 300GW of offshore wind by 2050. The new offshore grid will contribute toward this goal.

