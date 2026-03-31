A lot of Americans don't mind working under AI bosses

A recent Quinnipiac University poll has revealed that 15% of Americans are open to the idea of working under an AI program as their direct supervisor. The survey, conducted between March 19 and 23, asked respondents about their opinions on AI adoption, trust, and job fears. While most people aren't ready to trade their human bosses for an AI manager just yet, the trend is gaining traction in workplaces across the US .

Integration AI agents in action at Workday and Amazon The increasing use of AI in workplaces is evident from its deployment by companies like Workday and Amazon. Workday has introduced AI agents that can handle tasks like filing and approving expense reports on behalf of employees. Meanwhile, Amazon has implemented new AI workflows to take over some middle management duties, even leading to mass layoffs among managers.

AI replication How is AI used at Uber? In a unique move, engineers at Uber have created an AI model of their CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. This digital version is used to pitch ideas before meetings with the real boss. Such instances highlight how companies are using artificial intelligence to replace certain managerial roles, further driving the trend of "The Great Flattening."

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