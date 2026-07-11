These human-like robot hands can feel touch and wash themselves

Enhanced flexibility

The fingertips are fitted with high-resolution tactile sensors

The fingertips of Neo's hands are fitted with high-resolution tactile sensors that can detect pressure, contact points, and sideways forces indicating when an object is starting to slip. This constant flow of sensory information allows Neo to adjust its grip in real time instead of just following pre-programmed movements. The system gives the robot much more flexibility than traditional robotic grippers, making it better suited to handling fragile or unfamiliar household items.