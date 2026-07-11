These human-like robot hands can feel touch and wash themselves
What's the story
Norwegian humanoid robotics company, 1X, has unveiled a major upgrade for its Neo robot. The update includes a new generation of hands that are capable of sensing touch, detecting slipping objects, and even washing themselves. This development brings Neo one step closer to performing everyday household chores with the finesse of human hands.
Advanced features
A blend of tactile sensing and tendon-driven movement
The new hands for Neo are a blend of tactile sensing, tendon-driven movement, and waterproof construction. This combination is designed to make the machine more capable in real-world domestic environments. The update is one of the most advanced robotic hand systems ever showcased for a consumer-focused humanoid robot.
Enhanced dexterity
Promises dexterity that closely mimics human movement
The latest iteration of Neo's hands promises a level of dexterity that closely mimics human movement. This allows the robot to handle delicate objects as well as perform more demanding physical tasks. Unlike conventional robotic hands that just execute commands, Neo's new hardware is designed to gather information while interacting with the world.
Innovative design
How is Neo different from other industrial robots?
Most industrial robot hands use high gear ratios that prioritize strength but severely limit their ability to detect physical contact. However, Neo takes a different approach. Its hands use tendon-driven mechanics with lower gear ratios, between 5:1 and 15:1, allowing every joint to act as both motor and sensor. This creates "force transparency," enabling the robot to measure contact forces while remaining backdrivable, meaning its fingers can yield naturally when pressure is applied instead of staying rigid.
Enhanced flexibility
The fingertips are fitted with high-resolution tactile sensors
The fingertips of Neo's hands are fitted with high-resolution tactile sensors that can detect pressure, contact points, and sideways forces indicating when an object is starting to slip. This constant flow of sensory information allows Neo to adjust its grip in real time instead of just following pre-programmed movements. The system gives the robot much more flexibility than traditional robotic grippers, making it better suited to handling fragile or unfamiliar household items.
Unique capability
The hands are IP68 rated, meaning they can be submerged
The new hands of Neo come with an IP68 rating, meaning they are dust and water resistant and can be safely submerged. This unique feature enables Neo to wash its own hands after completing messy tasks. Whether it's preparing food, cleaning kitchen surfaces, or handling sticky ingredients, the washable design allows the robot to keep working without contaminating other household objects.