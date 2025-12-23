2025: A historic year for comets and their sightings
2025 was an exciting year for space fans, with three comets putting on an impressive show.
Comet 3I/ATLAS, spotted in July by the ATLAS telescope in Chile, stood out as only the third interstellar object ever seen passing through our solar system.
At about 5.63km wide, it got closest to the Sun at the end of October—definitely a rare sight.
NASA clears up comet mystery; more sky shows
After some debate, NASA confirmed in November that 3I/ATLAS is truly a comet, settling any confusion about where it came from.
The year also brought us Comet Lemmon, which became visible to the naked eye by November and wowed photographers with its bright tail.
Not to be outdone, Comet SWAN lit up October skies with a glowing green coma near the Eagle Nebula—making 2025 unforgettable for anyone who looked up.