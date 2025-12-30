2025 among hottest years, despite La Nina: Study

The WWA analyzed 67 major heat events during the year 2025 and found every single one was made worse by climate change . Compared to a world without climate change, countries now face twice as many days of extreme heat.

Heatwaves and disasters are becoming the new normal

Heat waves observed this year are much more likely due to climate change than they would have been a decade ago.

On top of that, floods in Mexico, Typhoon Fung-wong in the Philippines, and Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean have hit vulnerable areas hard.

Meanwhile, global leaders still can't agree on phasing out fossil fuels, with big players like the US and China holding back progress.