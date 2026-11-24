21-year-old GTA 6 hacker walks free despite 7-year sentence
What's the story
Arion Kurtaj, the 21-year-old cybercriminal from Oxford who hacked Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar Games, has been released on licence on the exact same day he was handed a seven-year prison sentence. The repeat offender, who targeted multiple companies and individuals, left custody with a stern warning from the judge: "Don't let this happen again." After hacking Rockstar Games, Kurtaj leaked 90 videos of GTA 6 in 2022.
Judicial warning
Kurtaj spent time in hospital and prison
Before his sentencing, Kurtaj had already spent time in prison and in a hospital due to his autism.
The judge in the case warned him not to waste his talents by spending the rest of his life going in and out of prison.
As part of a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order, he is also barred from using Telegram and Discord.
Hacking spree
Details of the case
Kurtaj hacked several companies and individuals, including Rockstar Games. He attempted to extort the company after stealing clips of the unfinished game in 2022.
The hacker was a part of a gang called Lapsus$ when he committed these crimes at ages 16 and 17.
Despite being sentenced to an indefinite stay in a secure hospital due to his autism, he was later deemed fit for trial and transferred to a regular prison in January.
Cyber tactics
How Kurtaj hacked Rockstar Games
Kurtaj hacked Rockstar Games while on bail and under police protection in a Travelodge hotel.
He used an Amazon Fire Stick plugged into his hotel room television with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to steal internal company data.
This included 90 clips showing nearly 60 minutes of gameplay from the unfinished GTA 6.
Recovery expenses
The hack cost Rockstar Games $5 million to recover
After Kurtaj threatened to release the source code if Rockstar didn't contact him on Telegram within 24 hours, he posted the clips and source code on a forum under the username TeaPotUberHacker.
The company later revealed that it cost them $5 million to recover from the hack, along with thousands of hours of staff time.
The breach also accidentally revealed that one of the playable characters in GTA 6 was a woman, a closely guarded marketing secret.