3 years, 6 solar eclipses: Mark your calendars!
From February 2026 to July 2028, the world will get front-row seats to six big solar eclipses—three total and three annular.
It's the most action-packed eclipse lineup in nearly two decades, with paths crossing Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.
When and where to catch them
The first total eclipse hits August 12, 2026, sweeping from Siberia through northern Spain.
The real showstopper comes August 2, 2027—lasting over six minutes near Luxor, Egypt—as it travels from southern Spain across North Africa (including Libya and Egypt) and into the Middle East.
The final total eclipse wraps things up on July 22, 2028 over Australia and New Zealand.
Don't miss the "Ring of Fire"
Annular eclipses bring their own wow factor: February 17, 2026 lights up Antarctica; February 2027 crosses South America and West Africa; and January 2028 creates a "ring of fire" over the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Suriname, French Guiana, Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.
So if you're into skywatching (or just want an epic Instagram story), these are dates you'll want to remember!