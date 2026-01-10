3 years, 6 solar eclipses: Mark your calendars!

When and where to catch them

The first total eclipse hits August 12, 2026, sweeping from Siberia through northern Spain.

The real showstopper comes August 2, 2027—lasting over six minutes near Luxor, Egypt—as it travels from southern Spain across North Africa (including Libya and Egypt) and into the Middle East.

The final total eclipse wraps things up on July 22, 2028 over Australia and New Zealand.