Meet Peri: A wearable for tracking perimenopause symptoms

Peri is a small adhesive sensor worn under the breast (think: like a glucose monitor). It uses four sensors—measuring blood flow, movement, skin conductance, and temperature—to track things like hot flashes, night sweats, anxiety spikes, sleep disruptions, and activity. One charge lasts up to 10 days.

Why consider it?

Paired with its app, Peri gives you detailed insights into your sleep patterns, anxiety levels, cycle changes, and more—all in one place.

You can even log moods or treatments to share with your doctor.

If you want a structured way to understand your body during perimenopause (or support someone who does), this could be worth checking out.