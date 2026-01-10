Next Article
Gmail just got smarter: AI is now built right in
Technology
Google has rolled out a new in-line AI experience for Gmail, saying goodbye to the old Gemini side panel for AI Pro and Ultra users in the US.
Instead of using a separate sidebar, you'll now get handy AI features—like email summaries and event creation—right inside your inbox, making things feel more seamless and less cluttered.
What's changed for users?
Now, you can see AI Overviews that break down long email threads directly within emails.
Suggested Replies are smarter and fit your conversations better, while Help Me Write and Proofread tools are still there to help you draft or edit messages.
These upgrades are currently available on desktop for Pro and Ultra accounts, though the Gemini panel is still around on Android.