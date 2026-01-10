Samsung's Bixby is getting a major AI glow-up with the Galaxy S26
Samsung is giving Bixby a serious upgrade, powered by generative AI, and it's expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26 series, which is said to launch in late February 2026.
The new Bixby will offer detailed answers (with sources!) and handle device controls like Bluetooth and Dark Mode—making it way smarter for everyday use.
What's new?
Bixby's update brings "Bixby Live," so you can chat with the assistant using your voice while screen sharing.
There's also "Circle to Ask"—just circle anything on your screen to get instant info from Bixby's AI.
Plus, it now understands documents, images, and audio for explanations or even podcast-style chats.
How does it stack up?
The revamped Bixby plays nice with apps like Uber, Here Maps, and Skyscanner.
Its "Circle to Ask" feature takes on Google's Gemini directly—except all your results come from Samsung's own AI instead of Google Search.
Looks like there's some real competition heating up in the Galaxy!