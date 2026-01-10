Samsung's Bixby is getting a major AI glow-up with the Galaxy S26 Technology Jan 10, 2026

Samsung is giving Bixby a serious upgrade, powered by generative AI, and it's expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26 series, which is said to launch in late February 2026.

The new Bixby will offer detailed answers (with sources!) and handle device controls like Bluetooth and Dark Mode—making it way smarter for everyday use.