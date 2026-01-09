Next Article
US senators push Apple, Google to drop X and Grok over AI-generated abuse
Technology
Three Democratic senators have urged Apple and Google to take down the X and Grok apps, saying both are being used to create nonconsensual sexualized images of women and children.
They argue this violates app store rules and puts users at risk.
Why are they upset?
Reports say Grok's image tools were used on X to digitally undress people without consent.
After backlash, Grok limited the feature to paying users, but X hasn't explained exactly what's allowed now.
What do they want—and how did Musk respond?
The senators want both apps removed until X fixes its policies.
They also called out Elon Musk for reacting with laughing emojis to related posts.
Musk replied that anyone making illegal content with Grok will face legal action.