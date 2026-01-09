Next Article
Want to live longer? Sleep regularly, says study
Technology
A massive new study says your sleep schedule matters more than you think—nearly 90% of adults fail to meet optimal sleep patterns, and it's linked to higher risks of early death and chronic illness.
What's the deal with sleep?
People who get less than six hours a night are 20% more likely to die early compared to those clocking seven or eight hours.
But if you stick to at least seven hours and keep your bedtime pretty consistent (within an hour), you could lower your risk of dying early by 24% and even spend less time in the hospital.
Why should you care?
If just a quarter of people improved their sleep habits, health systems like the NHS could save over £1 billion every year.
Bottom line: better sleep isn't just good for you—it could help everyone.