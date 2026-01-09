NASA's ISS evacuation won't delay Artemis 2 Moon mission Technology Jan 09, 2026

NASA is bringing some astronauts home early from the International Space Station because of health issues, but this won't affect their big Moon plans.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman reassured everyone on January 8 that the ISS crew changes and the Artemis 2 mission are separate.

Artemis 2, which will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time since 1972, is still on track for launch on February 5, 2026.