IXI Eyewear launches smart glasses that adjust focus automatically

How they work & what's cool

Launching next year (expect a higher price tag), these glasses track your gaze with photodiodes and may require overnight charging.

While there's some edge distortion, CEO Niko Eiden says the center area is large enough to use for reading.

There's also a failsafe mode that snaps the lenses back to clear distance vision, making them a possible game-changer for anyone tired of juggling different pairs.