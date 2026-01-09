IXI Eyewear launches smart glasses that adjust focus automatically
IXI Eyewear showcased their smart glasses at CES 2026, which were unveiled late last year, that automatically adjust their focus as your eyes move—no more tilting your head or switching between reading and distance glasses.
Super lightweight at 22g, these specs use liquid crystal lenses and eye-tracking sensors to keep things sharp wherever you look.
How they work & what's cool
Launching next year (expect a higher price tag), these glasses track your gaze with photodiodes and may require overnight charging.
While there's some edge distortion, CEO Niko Eiden says the center area is large enough to use for reading.
There's also a failsafe mode that snaps the lenses back to clear distance vision, making them a possible game-changer for anyone tired of juggling different pairs.