CES 2026: Robots, rollable screens, retro phones redefine consumer tech

LG and Switchbot have showcased humanoid robots that can fold laundry or serve drinks—basically helping with chores you'd rather skip. There are also robot vacuum prototypes with legs that can climb stairs to clean places most bots can't reach. Samsung 's smart fridge now opens with your voice and lets you check its contents remotely using built-in cameras.

Next-gen laptops and phones

Lenovo has unveiled a laptop with a rollable OLED screen that grows from 16 to 24-inch when you need more space.

On the mobile side, Samsung is showing off a tri-folding phone-tablet hybrid, while Clicks has brought back BlackBerry vibes with a physical keyboard and fingerprint scanner in the space bar.

All these launches hint that futuristic tech is finally becoming part of real life.