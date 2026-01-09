New frog species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's mountain forests

Soman's Slender Arm Frog is a small, greyish-brown amphibian with silver-grey to light-blue eyes, spotted near Tiwarigaon calling by forest streams. Its cousin, Mechuka Slender Arm Frog, is a bit bigger with a brown body with a reddish tinge and silvery-white eyes, first collected near Mechuka town.

Why it matters

These frogs only live north of the Brahmaputra river, while all their relatives are found south—showing how natural barriers shape where animals live.

Since Arunachal Pradesh is part of a major biodiversity hotspot, finding these rare frogs helps scientists plan better ways to protect wildlife in the region.