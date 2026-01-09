Next Article
New blood markers may help in early detection of gallbladder cancer
Technology
Scientists at Tezpur University, Assam, have found new blood markers that could make spotting gallbladder cancer (GBC) much easier and earlier—especially important in Northeastern India where this cancer is common.
Their goal is to turn this discovery into a simple blood test, making early diagnosis less stressful and more accessible.
What the study found
By comparing blood from people with GBC, those with both GBC and gallstones, and those with just gallstones, researchers noticed unique chemical patterns in cancer patients—mainly higher levels linked to bile and protein breakdown.
If larger studies confirm these results, it could mean quicker treatment and better outcomes for patients down the line.