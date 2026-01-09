Next Article
India's official caller ID is coming soon
Technology
India is rolling out its own caller ID system, called Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), in the next few months.
Approved by TRAI last October, CNAP will show verified caller names straight from your mobile provider—no more guessing who's calling or relying on random apps.
It's designed to help cut down on spam and scam calls, making your phone experience a little less annoying.
How it works and why it matters
CNAP will work automatically on all phones—even basic ones—without needing any new app or setup.
Telecom companies are likely to begin rolling out the service by March 2026, with the feature turned on by default (but you can opt out if you want).
By showing real-time, verified caller names, CNAP hopes to make calls more transparent and safer for everyone.