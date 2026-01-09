Next Article
DRDO's scramjet engine test is a big leap for India's hypersonic tech
Technology
DRDO just pulled off a successful ground test of its full-scale scramjet combustor in Hyderabad—a huge step for India's hypersonic technology.
This combustor sets the stage for future hypersonic cruise missiles and shows off India's growing skills in advanced defense tech.
What leaders are saying
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a shoutout to DRDO, industry partners, and researchers, saying this breakthrough will give a major boost to India's hypersonic missile programs.
It's another sign that Indian science and engineering are pushing boundaries in national security.