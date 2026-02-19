35% Indian kids use GenAI tools: Survey
A new survey shows that 35% of kids using edtech platforms in India rely on Generative AI tools.
The study, which covered 12,500 households and 2,500 teachers across 10 states, found most students (85%) think they understand GenAI, but 72-75% also equated it with internet search engines, indicating a major gap between perceived and actual understanding.
GenAI tools are especially popular among low-income students—96% use them weekly and nearly 70% every day.
73% use them for doubt-solving and practice, 48% for learning new skills or language translation, and 32% for test preparation.
Students like these tools because they're quick, interactive, and make tough topics easier to grasp.
While GenAI makes learning easier, experts warn that nearly 46% of respondents see "wrong information" as a real risk.
They stress it's important to truly understand how these tools work—not just use them—so you don't get misled by bad info.