4-planet alignment in the sky this week: How to watch

This week, Mercury, Mars , Saturn, and Neptune, will come together in a planetary alignment. The celestial phenomenon can be witnessed between April 16 and April 23, with the best viewing opportunities falling between April 18 and April 20. On April 20, Saturn, Mars, and Mercury will be so close that they can all fit under three fingers held at arm's length.

Astronomical phenomenon What is a planetary alignment? Planetary alignment occurs when multiple planets appear clustered in the same region of the sky at a given time. This is because all planets in our solar system orbit the Sun on a similar flat plane. When several planets are on the same side of the Sun, they seem bunched up in one corner of Earth's sky. However, it's important to note that such alignments are completely harmless and have no effect on Earth.

Viewing tips Best viewing conditions will be around sunrise The planetary alignment will be visible from India, but viewing conditions will vary greatly across the country. To catch a glimpse of this celestial event, one should start looking about 30 minutes before local sunrise. The ideal window would be between 5:00am and 5:50am IST. Mercury will be the brightest and easiest to spot, while Saturn is lower in the sky and may disappear into morning's glow near horizon.

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Regional advantage Southern cities will have slight edge Southern Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi will have a slight edge over northern cities like Delhi and Chandigarh. This is simply because these southern cities are closer to the equator where planets will appear slightly higher above horizon. April is also a month of clear skies across most of India before monsoon clouds roll in from June.

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