4-planet alignment in the sky this week: How to watch
What's the story
This week, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune, will come together in a planetary alignment. The celestial phenomenon can be witnessed between April 16 and April 23, with the best viewing opportunities falling between April 18 and April 20. On April 20, Saturn, Mars, and Mercury will be so close that they can all fit under three fingers held at arm's length.
Astronomical phenomenon
What is a planetary alignment?
Planetary alignment occurs when multiple planets appear clustered in the same region of the sky at a given time. This is because all planets in our solar system orbit the Sun on a similar flat plane. When several planets are on the same side of the Sun, they seem bunched up in one corner of Earth's sky. However, it's important to note that such alignments are completely harmless and have no effect on Earth.
Viewing tips
Best viewing conditions will be around sunrise
The planetary alignment will be visible from India, but viewing conditions will vary greatly across the country. To catch a glimpse of this celestial event, one should start looking about 30 minutes before local sunrise. The ideal window would be between 5:00am and 5:50am IST. Mercury will be the brightest and easiest to spot, while Saturn is lower in the sky and may disappear into morning's glow near horizon.
Regional advantage
Southern cities will have slight edge
Southern Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi will have a slight edge over northern cities like Delhi and Chandigarh. This is simply because these southern cities are closer to the equator where planets will appear slightly higher above horizon. April is also a month of clear skies across most of India before monsoon clouds roll in from June.
Sighting
Venus and crescent Moon will also grace the sky
If waking up at 5:00am seems too much, you can also catch a glimpse of the crescent Moon next to bright Venus in the western sky just after sunset on April 18. All you need to do is step outside around 7:30pm IST and look westward for this celestial spectacle.