Character.ai's bankruptcy puts millions of user chats up for sale
What's the story
A coalition of 42 state attorneys general has opposed Character.ai's plan to auction off user data in its bankruptcy proceedings. The move comes after the AI company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. The AGs have raised concerns that the sale would involve sensitive information, including chat histories from over 21 million US accounts and other personal data such as IP addresses. More than 10% of this data belongs to minors.
Data protection
Anonymous bidder 'Smirks' has placed a base bid
Character.ai had previously assured consumers that their personal information would not be sold.
However, the company has now revealed an anonymous bidder for the chat data: Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC (Smirks).
The Delaware company was formed on November 13, 2026, and selected as the base bid for an auction scheduled for December 1.
It remains unclear what this buyer intends to do with the chats.
Data security
Buyers won't be bound by Character.ai's privacy policy
The AGs have raised concerns that the sale offers no protections for users.
They said whoever buys the data can do as they please, including reselling it without disclosure.
Plus, buyers won't have to honor Character.ai's privacy policy.
The AGs also claim that Character.ai hasn't provided the court with as much information about potential safety or legal issues following the sale as bidders have been given.
Legal objections
Connecticut AG Tong slams Character.ai's business model
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has also criticized Character.ai's business model.
He alleged that their chatbots led vulnerable youth into emotionally volatile and sexually inappropriate chats.
"Their reckless misconduct and broken business model drove their company into the ground," Tong said, adding they now want to abuse the bankruptcy process by auctioning off private chat records and personal details to a shady buyer.
Opposition efforts
AGs also opposed proposed $20 million licensing deal with Disney
The AGs also opposed a proposed $20 million licensing deal with Disney that would give the company access to Character.ai's intellectual property but not its users' chats.
The deal is still awaiting final court approval.
California AG Rob Bonta and his counterparts from Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, among others are part of the effort against this sale of user data by Character.ai in bankruptcy proceedings.