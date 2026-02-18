How to use AI tools for online course creation

With the advent of AI tools, creating an online course has become easier than ever. These platforms can quickly convert your expertise into organized courses, saving you a lot of time and effort. Here are five such AI tools to simplify the course creation process, making it easier for educators and professionals to share their knowledge with the world effectively.

#1 CourseAI: Complete course generation CourseAI is an all-in-one tool that develops full-fledged course structures from basic topic descriptions. It prepares complete lesson scripts, multimedia recommendations, and assessment questions in a matter of minutes. Perfect for subject matter experts, it would enable them to launch courses quickly without spending much time on production. Pricing begins at $29/month from the Starter plan and $79/month from the Professional tier.

#2 Coursebox: Enterprise-level solutions Coursebox is designed for organizations requiring large-scale training solutions. It provides unlimited learners across all pricing tiers, along with a white-label LMS with custom domains and branded mobile apps. The platform comes with AI-powered chatbot tutors that answer student questions based on course content, making it ideal for agencies developing solutions for multiple clients.

#3 Elai.ai: Text-to-video conversion Elai.ai turns your written content into video lessons with AI presenters and visuals. The tool is useful for creators who have written content but wish to present it in a video format without investing months into production. It starts at just $29 a month for the Basic plan and has an Advanced tier at $125 a month.

#4 Teachable: Curriculum generation simplified Teachable's AI-powered curriculum generator makes the task of creating detailed course outlines from scratch a breeze. It is a leading tool for generating outlines and a great option for turning your ideas into structured content in no time. Starting free of charge, Teachable is also a way to go for creators looking for guidance on how to organize their knowledge logically.