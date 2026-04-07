5 AI tools every digital artist should try

Artificial intelligence has transformed digital art, allowing artists to generate stunning visuals from basic text prompts, incorporate images artistically, and polish designs seamlessly. In 2026, some of the most powerful AI tools out there can take your creative workflow to the next level. They democratize digital art, letting artists of all levels experiment more quickly and concentrate on their creative visions. Here are five state-of-the-art AI tools that can supercharge your digital art-making process.

#1 Midjourney V6: Transform text into art One of the best AI image generators, Midjourney V6 can convert detailed text descriptions into high-quality concept art, illustrations, and graphic designs. Thanks to its artistic results, it is perfect for brainstorming and iterating on ideas. Accessible on Discord, this tool is a favorite among digital artists looking for new ways to visualize their concepts.

#2 DALL-E 3: Conversational image creation Developed by OpenAI, DALL-E 3 lets you create realistic or stylized images by conversing with ChatGPT. You can also refine generated images, such as by changing backgrounds or colors, without any design software. It is ideal for beginners who want photorealistic concepts or product mockups without breaking a sweat.

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#3 Adobe Firefly: Professional-grade precision Adobe Firefly integrates seamlessly into Adobe tools, such as Photoshop. This allows users to generate and edit images with professional-grade precision. It supports texture generation and style matching, making it a top choice for designers looking to enhance their workflows in familiar environments. It would be particularly useful for those looking to maintain consistency and quality in their digital art projects.

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#4 Leonardo.ai: Boost productivity in character design Leonardo.ai is a powerful tool for character design, automated textures, and patterns. According to recent stats, it increases productivity by 70% for most digital artists. Its image-to-image features allow users to refine illustrations easily with custom brushes and colors. This makes it an invaluable asset for artists hoping to enhance their creative process and produce high-quality results in no time.