5 AI-powered tools for better digital accessibility
What's the story
Digital accessibility is important in making sure that everyone, regardless of their abilities, is able to access and benefit from digital content. These days, we are seeing a growing number of AI tools making digital content easier to read, hear, navigate, and understand. These range from general-purpose AI assistants to captioning tools and platforms aimed at creating and improving accessible content. Here are five AI tools that can greatly improve digital accessibility.
Tool 1
NotebookLM: Transform text into audio
NotebookLM is built to make text-based materials more accessible, like audio. This capability comes especially handy to those who prefer listening or need help reading through dense documents. It seamlessly handles course notes, policies, and long-winded explanations by summarizing them in simpler words from uploaded materials.
Tool 2
Google Gemini: Personalized learning support
On top of that, Google Gemini provides personalized learning support by responding to queries in natural language and displaying information in both spoken and text form, with screen reader compatibility. It is particularly good at reformatting information, simplifying complex content, and making research or instructions easier to follow.
Tool 3
Microsoft 365 Copilot chat: Enhance communication
On the other hand, Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat also aids in producing more accessible content by structuring notes into actionable items and promoting clearer communication in documents and collaboration tools. This will prove especially useful for teams that have to compose more accessible emails, summaries, reports, and internal content. It simplifies communication by rephrasing complex content into simpler formats, making it easier for everyone to understand and contribute.
Tool 4
Zoom AI Companion: Efficient meeting summaries
Zoom AI Companion generates meeting notes and creates smart chapters for long recordings while turning spoken discussions into action items. These capabilities make life easier for people who require captions or summaries, or those looking for a faster alternative to going through recorded sessions without watching entire meetings.
Tool 5
Accessibility tracker: Identify & fix issues efficiently
Accessibility tracker also comes with built-in AI features like Simplify and Explain, in addition to Alternative Approaches, that help developers comprehend accessibility issues in layman's terms. It also offers detailed technical code explanations, with WCAG explanation, which allows for fixing issues in a better way via custom analysis options that you get within the platform itself.