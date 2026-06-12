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5 AI-powered tools for better digital accessibility

By Simran Jeet 03:42 pm Jun 12, 202603:42 pm

What's the story

Digital accessibility is important in making sure that everyone, regardless of their abilities, is able to access and benefit from digital content. These days, we are seeing a growing number of AI tools making digital content easier to read, hear, navigate, and understand. These range from general-purpose AI assistants to captioning tools and platforms aimed at creating and improving accessible content. Here are five AI tools that can greatly improve digital accessibility.