These AI tools can make diet planning easier

Creating a personalized diet plan has become easier than ever with the introduction of AI-powered tools. These modern-day apps can create customized meal plans, keep track of nutrition, and provide real-time guidance according to individual health goals and preferences. In 2026, some of the top AI tools are revolutionizing the way we look at personalized nutrition. Here are five of them for varied dietary needs.

#1 FoodiePrep: Comprehensive meal planning FoodiePrep is a complete AI meal planning tool that makes all the decision-making in your food journey a lot easier. It creates custom meal plans based on your dietary preferences, be it healthy or high-protein meals. The app creates recipes based on what you have, builds smart shopping lists automatically, and even offers real-time cooking assistance like ingredient substitutions. This decision support focus perfectly fits those who want meals planned for them.

#2 NutriScan: Global cuisine recognition NutriScan is superb at identifying global cuisines with more than 95% accuracy. With Monika, a 24/7 AI nutritionist that you can chat or talk to, it provides personalized assistance based on your requirements. NutriScan is good at understanding regional cooking techniques and combinations, making it ideal for people who love traditional or fusion cuisines. It also features smart copying for recurring meals and a calendar with progress analytics.

#3 Eat This Much: Precision in calorie matching Eat This Much specializes in aligning calorie and macronutrient goals with precision. It automatically generates meal plans based on specific calorie targets and macronutrient ratios, while creating corresponding grocery lists. The app adapts recipes to suit various dietary preferences such as Mediterranean or vegan diets. Its built-in schedule outlines cooking times and servings, aiding effortless daily planning while maintaining balanced nutrition through intelligent meal swaps.

#4 Ollie: Family-friendly meal planning Ollie is one of the best meal-planning apps for busy families, thanks to its AI-driven weekly planning approach. It creates personalized weekly meal plans and dynamic grocery lists. It even makes room for family-friendly swaps, budget controls. Ollie's strength is that it minimizes manual input while maximizing variety. This makes it accessible for families with different schedules and dietary preferences.