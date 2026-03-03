Child regains hearing after 18 months due to revolutionary treatment

In a remarkable medical feat, a five-year-old boy has regained his hearing 18 months after losing it due to meningitis in his early childhood. The child is the first to receive an auditory brain stem implant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The complex surgery was performed when doctors found that conventional cochlear implants could not repair the damage to his auditory nerves.

Surgery A look at the procedure The auditory brain stem implant is a complicated procedure that bypasses the damaged nerve and directly stimulates the hearing centers in the brain. The device was activated nearly 18 months ago, and with continuous speech therapy, the child has started recognizing environmental sounds and making clearer speech. His progress has been described as steady and encouraging by doctors at AIIMS.

Public awareness Families often delay seeking help On the eve of World Hearing Day, Professor Rakesh Kumar, head of ENT department at AIIMS, along with his team emphasized that hearing loss is a hidden disability. He said families often delay seeking help due to myths about delayed speech development in children. In reality, babies start babbling simple sounds like "mama" or "dada" by five to six months.

