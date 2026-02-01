6 planets will align in the night sky on February 28

Venus, Mercury, Saturn, and Jupiter will be bright enough to spot with just your eyes if skies are clear. Uranus and Neptune join the lineup too—but you'll need binoculars or a telescope for those. The best night for catching all six? Mark your calendar for February 28.

How to spot each planet

About an hour after sunset (local times vary), look low in the west: Mercury will be near the horizon in Pisces with Venus shining nearby.

Saturn and faint Neptune cluster above them; Jupiter hangs out near a Moon about 90% illuminated; Uranus sits between Jupiter and the western group.

Mercury fades fast—so try to catch it within an hour!

For help finding each planet or local timing, apps like Star Walk 2 are super handy. Clear horizons and less city light make everything easier to spot.