99% of Indian creators are using generative AI, says Adobe

Nearly every Indian creator—99%, according to Adobe's latest survey—is now using generative AI in their creative process. Even better, 95% say it's helped them grow their business or boost their follower count.

How creators are making the most of AI Most creators (85%) say they use generative AI for things they couldn't do before—like editing and upscaling content (77%), making new assets (75%), and brainstorming ideas (58%).

Almost everyone surveyed felt that these tools have given a real lift to the creator economy.

Mobile-first and excited for smarter AI Creating on the go is huge: 81% often make content right from their phones, with nearly 9 out of 10 expecting this to grow in the coming year (2026).

There's also a lot of excitement about "agentic" AI that can automate tasks or spark new ideas, but creators want these tools to adapt to their personal style while keeping them in control.