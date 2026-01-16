99% of Indian creators are using generative AI, says Adobe
Nearly every Indian creator—99%, according to Adobe's latest survey—is now using generative AI in their creative process.
Even better, 95% say it's helped them grow their business or boost their follower count.
How creators are making the most of AI
Most creators (85%) say they use generative AI for things they couldn't do before—like editing and upscaling content (77%), making new assets (75%), and brainstorming ideas (58%).
Almost everyone surveyed felt that these tools have given a real lift to the creator economy.
Mobile-first and excited for smarter AI
Creating on the go is huge: 81% often make content right from their phones, with nearly 9 out of 10 expecting this to grow in the coming year (2026).
There's also a lot of excitement about "agentic" AI that can automate tasks or spark new ideas, but creators want these tools to adapt to their personal style while keeping them in control.
Still worried about content being used without permission
Even with all this optimism, there's a big worry—78% of creators are concerned about their work being used without consent to train AI models.
The reports also note that trust, transparency, and ethical AI practices are important as generative AI keeps evolving.