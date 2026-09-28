A 2022 study suggests purpose delays Alzheimer's onset 6 years
Technology
A 2022 study suggests that older adults with a strong sense of purpose in life tend to develop Alzheimer's disease six years later than those who feel less purposeful.
Researchers tracked 2,558 older adults and found that those with more purpose typically showed signs of dementia around age 95, while others developed it closer to age 89.
Purpose linked to 4-year lifespan increase
The same study noticed that people with higher purpose also lived longer, on average, about four years more (88.9 vs. 85.1).
So, finding meaning in what you do might not just make life richer, but could actually help you stay healthier as you age.