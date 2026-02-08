A newly discovered comet will pass closest to Earth soon
Heads up, sky-watchers! Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos), discovered in March 2024 by Polish astronomer Kacper Wierzchos, is lighting up the night sky.
It'll be closest to Earth on February 17—about 93 million miles away—before heading out of our Solar System for good.
How to spot the comet
Grab your binoculars or a small telescope and look southwest after sunset.
If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, it might be tough to see because of glare and its low position. Folks in the Southern Hemisphere get a better view, especially around February 17.
In India, observers, particularly in southern parts of the country, may be able to spot it low in the southwestern sky after sunset.
No threat to Earth from the comet
This comet's nucleus is between 2 and 10km wide with a faint tail, powered by carbon dioxide gas.
No worries—it's not coming anywhere near us and poses zero danger to Earth.