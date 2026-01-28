Aadhaar app goes official: No more photocopies needed

UIDAI has rolled out the full version of its Aadhaar app for Android and iOS, built on feedback from 10 million users. The big idea? You can now verify your identity offline—reducing the need to carry Aadhaar photocopies—thanks to encrypted QR codes and masked info sharing.

What's cool about the new app? You can manage up to five family Aadhaar profiles on one device.

Security is tight, with biometric locks, facial authentication, and a log of every time your info gets used.

Selective sharing lets you reveal only what's needed for verification—nothing extra.

Updates made easy—and safer sharing Need to update your mobile number or address? Upload your docs in-app, complete Aadhaar-based authentication and pay a minimal fee; updates are subject to UIDAI verification processes.

The app also creates a contact card QR code you can share without giving away all your details.

Plus, banks, hotels, and other places must register with the government before they can use offline verification through the app.