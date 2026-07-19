Aadhaar app hits 40 million downloads in India, government says
Technology
The Aadhaar app just crossed 40 million downloads, a big sign that digital ID is catching on in India.
The government says the app lets you update your details and manage your Aadhaar securely, all from your phone.
India's MeitY reports 19 million biometric uses
Users have made over 1.1 million address changes and nearly 4.9 million mobile number updates through the app.
The biometric lock/unlock feature, used more than 19 million times, gives people extra control over their data.
According to MeitY, these numbers show growing trust in digital-first ways to handle important stuff.