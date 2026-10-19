Aaka Space to lead India's underwater space trial in Gujarat
Technology
India is diving into its first-ever underwater space mission this December, with Aaka Space leading the way in Gujarat.
The 24-hour underwater trial is designed to mimic space conditions: think astronauts, but under the sea.
It's a big leap for India's efforts in both space and ocean exploration.
Mission tests isolation and life support
The mission will test how people handle isolation and depend on life-support systems, kind of like a practice run for real space missions.
There's also a longer 72-hour trial planned for March 2027 to see how humans adapt over time.
Aaka Space is teaming up with ISRO and the Indian Navy, tying this project into bigger plans like India's deep-ocean Samudrayaan program.