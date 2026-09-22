Aaron Edsinger to introduce mobility robot Stretch 4 at Disrupt
Technology
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is about to spotlight Hello Robot's Stretch 4, a smart, compact robot designed to help people with mobility challenges.
Hello Robot CEO and co-founder Aaron Edsinger will introduce it on the Real World AI Stage, showing how Stretch 4 can handle everyday tasks like feeding, closing blinds, and managing personal items.
It's all about giving folks more independence and making tech actually useful in daily life.
Disrupt at Moscone West October 13-15
Happening October 13-15 at Moscone West in San Francisco, TechCrunch Disrupt brings together more than 10,000 people for more than 200 sessions.
With Stretch 4 taking the stage, it's a great chance to see how physical AI is moving from labs into real homes, making a real difference where it counts.