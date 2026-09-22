Aaron Edsinger to introduce mobility robot Stretch 4 at Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is about to spotlight Hello Robot's Stretch 4, a smart, compact robot designed to help people with mobility challenges.

Hello Robot CEO and co-founder Aaron Edsinger will introduce it on the Real World AI Stage, showing how Stretch 4 can handle everyday tasks like feeding, closing blinds, and managing personal items.

It's all about giving folks more independence and making tech actually useful in daily life.