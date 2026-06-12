AAWireless weekend sale discounts TWO to $48, TWO+ to $52
Technology
AAWireless is running a rare weekend sale on its wireless adapters for Android Auto and CarPlay.
From Friday, June 12, to Sunday night, June 14, you can grab the AAWireless TWO for $48 (15% off) or the TWO+, which works with both Android Auto and CarPlay, for $52 (20% off).
Exclusive AAWireless website sale ends Sunday
These discounts are only on the AAWireless website, not on Amazon, and it's its first price drop since April.
The TWO+ even jumped to $70 on Amazon earlier this year, so this is a solid chance to save if you've been eyeing one.
Just a heads up: the sale ends Sunday at 11:59pm so don't wait too long!