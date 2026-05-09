AB PM-JAY Auto-Adjudication Hackathon showcases AI speeding claims, curbing fraud
At the AB PM-JAY Auto-Adjudication Hackathon Showcase 2026, teams showed off how AI can speed up health care claim approvals and cut down on fraud for the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Organized by the National Health Authority, IndiaAI Mission, and IISc Bengaluru, the event was all about using tech to make claim processing smoother and less dependent on paperwork.
Teams built OCR, imaging, fraud detectors
Hackathon teams focused on three main problems:
First, they used smart OCR tools to pull data from messy medical documents, even in different languages, and checked for things like stamps and signatures.
Second, they built tools that scan X-rays and MRIs to confirm if treatments match real conditions.
Third, they created AI systems that spot fake bills or identities trying to cheat the system.
Sunil Barnwal: 4 hours claims processing
NHA CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal shared that thanks to these auto-adjudication efforts, average claim processing time has dropped from nearly 20 days to just 4 hours, a huge leap forward for anyone needing quick health care support.