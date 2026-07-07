ABC partners with Anthropic to use Claude AI in journalism
Technology
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) is starting to use generative AI, teaming up with US tech company Anthropic.
First up, they'll use Claude AI to turn radio shows into written articles.
The idea? Speed up news production and give journalists more time to dig into bigger stories.
ABC to hire AI specialists
ABC plans to hire AI specialists and might expand how it uses AI in the future.
This comes as Australian journalism faces tough times with trust and funding issues.
Accuracy and editorial standards remain a priority for the ABC as it explores how AI can help (not replace) real reporting.