Aberdeen police trial BriefCam to speed searches across city cameras
Police in Aberdeen are testing an AI-powered CCTV system called BriefCam to speed up searches for suspects and missing persons.
Since September 2026, operators have been able to filter city camera footage by clothing or vehicles, making it much faster than scrolling through hours of video.
If the trial (which runs until mid-December) goes well, this tech could roll out across Scotland.
Police say BriefCam avoids facial recognition
BriefCam's trial doesn't use facial recognition; it focuses on things like what someone's wearing or their body shape.
Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs says the AI is there to help humans, not replace them.
He shared how the system recently helped trace an elderly woman by analyzing nine hours of footage in an hour.
The Scottish Police Authority will take the evaluation findings and, Mairs said, "who hold us to account in public."