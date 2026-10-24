Abliteration unveils cheaper abliterated large flash with 1-million token context
Technology
Abliteration just launched Abliterated Large Flash, a cheaper AI that can handle both images and text with a massive 1-million-token context window.
It's designed for folks who want powerful AI tools without the hefty price tag, though it arrives right when cybersecurity worries are running high.
Abliteration skips safety guardrails
This launch comes as two big PHP security holes are being patched during "Black October," a period of global cyber alerts.
What's raising eyebrows is that Abliteration's new model skips typical safety guardrails, making it more open but also riskier, especially while experts warn about potential misuse of unrestricted AI.
The move is sparking fresh debate on how accessible and responsible AI should be in today's digital world.