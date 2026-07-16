About half of 844 million global CKD cases remain undiagnosed

Turns out, about half of the world's 844 million chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases aren't even diagnosed yet, according to a new Lancet study.

CKD is sneaky: it usually doesn't show symptoms until it's really serious and needs things like dialysis or a transplant.

The issue is even bigger in low- and middle-income countries, but even wealthier nations see 30% to 50% of cases go unnoticed.