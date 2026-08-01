Acemate S10 tennis robot wins Best Health Tech, improves footwork
Say hello to the Acemate S10, a tennis robot that snagged the Best Health Tech award at the 2025 Future Innovation - Best of IFA Awards.
Designed to feel like you're playing against an actual person, it zips around the court, catches your shots in its net, and fires balls right back, helping you level up your footwork and accuracy.
App-controlled S10 with AI 4K vision
Built with a lightweight aluminum frame (just 17.8kg), the S10 is easy to move and runs for 2 to 3 hours on a quick-charging battery.
You can select drills and skill level using its smartphone app to influence the balls' speed and spin.
Thanks to AI-powered 4K vision, it tracks your moves and gives you detailed feedback after each session, plus drill suggestions so you can keep improving.
The price? $2,199 (down from $2,499) with free shipping in the US UK and E.U.