Acemate S10 tennis robot wins Best Health Tech, improves footwork

Built with a lightweight aluminum frame (just 17.8kg), the S10 is easy to move and runs for 2 to 3 hours on a quick-charging battery.

You can select drills and skill level using its smartphone app to influence the balls' speed and spin.

Thanks to AI-powered 4K vision, it tracks your moves and gives you detailed feedback after each session, plus drill suggestions so you can keep improving.

The price? $2,199 (down from $2,499) with free shipping in the US UK and E.U.