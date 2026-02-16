Acer, ASUS halt PC sales in Germany over patent ruling

Acer and ASUS have hit pause on selling some laptops and desktops in Germany, thanks to a court ruling that says they used Nokia's H.265 video tech without proper licensing. The decision, made earlier this year (2026), found both brands weren't meeting fair licensing terms (known as FRAND).

The situation right now Right now, you can't buy affected Acer or ASUS PCs directly from the companies in Germany—but stores like Amazon and MediaMarkt can still sell what's already on their shelves.

This is all part of a bigger standoff between Nokia and several tech giants over video streaming patents.

What's next for Acer and ASUS? Acer and ASUS aren't giving up—they're appealing the ruling and might work out a license deal with Nokia.

Meanwhile, Hisense played it safe by licensing the tech earlier this year.

For now, monitors, routers, and other non-affected gear are still available.