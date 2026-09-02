Acer Predator Atlas 7 offers flagship performance in smaller package
What's the story
Acer has unveiled its latest handheld gaming console, the Predator Atlas 7, at this year's IFA conference in Berlin. The company claims that the Atlas 7 packs the same flagship performance as its bigger sibling, the Atlas 8. The new model is designed to be more comfortable to hold with contoured grips, a larger palm rest area, recessed keys, and an anti-slip texture.
Technical specifications
The device features a 7-inch FHD display
The Predator Atlas 7 is powered by up to an Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, which can support up to Intel Arc B390 graphics.
It features a 7.0-inch 16:9 FHD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 500 nits.
The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to prevent scratches and cracks from accidental drops.
Storage capacity
It offers up to 1TB storage and 24GB of RAM
The Atlas 7 comes with an 80Wh battery, weighing less than 750g. There's also a lighter version with a 60Wh battery that weighs under 700g.
The device can be configured with up to 1TB of storage and up to 24GB of RAM.
It also features a dual-fan cooling system for optimal performance during gaming sessions.
Gaming features
The console supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
The Predator Atlas 7 comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and a microSD card reader.
It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless connectivity.
The device also offers two months of Xbox Game Pass and two months of PC Game Pass, giving users access to a wide range of games right off the bat.
Market launch
Availability and pricing
Acer has not yet announced the price of the Predator Atlas 7. However, we do know that it will be available in North America sometime in Q4 2026. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the device will hit the market starting November.