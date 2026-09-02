Acer Predator Atlas 7 offers flagship performance in smaller package

The Predator Atlas 7 is powered by up to an Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, which can support up to Intel Arc B390 graphics.

It features a 7.0-inch 16:9 FHD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 500 nits.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to prevent scratches and cracks from accidental drops.