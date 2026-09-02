Acer's answer to MacBook Air is here
What's the story
Acer has unveiled its latest laptop, the Swift Blade 14, a direct competitor to Apple's MacBook Air. The new model weighs just 799g and is as thin as 12.95mm. While it is slightly thicker than MacBook Air, it is nearly a pound lighter. The ultra-lightweight design of the Swift Blade is partly due to Acer using carbon fiber in its top lid and bottom plate.
Tech specs
The laptop is powered by Intel Wildcat Lake processors
The Swift Blade 14 will come with a variety of Intel Wildcat Lake processors, ranging from the five-core Core 3 304 to the six-core Intel Core 7 350.
Regardless of the processor, all models will feature 12GB of RAM.
The laptop also offers a basic IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and brightness up to just about 300 nits.
Features
It has 2 OLED screen options
The Swift Blade 14 also comes with two OLED screen options, offering a resolution of up to 2880 x 1800 pixels and brightness up to 400 nits.
The laptop has three USB-C ports (one data-only) and an audio jack for connectivity.
Acer has not revealed the pricing details of any configuration of the Swift Blade 14 yet, but it is expected to launch in December.