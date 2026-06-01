Acer unveils Predator Helios 18 AI with RTX 5090 option Technology Jun 01, 2026

Acer just dropped the Predator Helios 18 AI (2026), and it's seriously loaded for gamers.

This beast runs on Intel's Core Ultra 9 chip, can be paired with NVIDIA's top RTX 5090 GPU, and offers up to a wild 256GB of DDR5 RAM plus 6TB of storage, so you won't be running out of space anytime soon.