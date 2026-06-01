Acer unveils Predator Helios 18 AI with RTX 5090 option
Acer just dropped the Predator Helios 18 AI (2026), and it's seriously loaded for gamers.
This beast runs on Intel's Core Ultra 9 chip, can be paired with NVIDIA's top RTX 5090 GPU, and offers up to a wild 256GB of DDR5 RAM plus 6TB of storage, so you won't be running out of space anytime soon.
Offers 18-inch 4K mini-LED 240Hz display
The laptop features a crisp 18-inch 4K mini-LED display with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate and HDR mode, perfect for smooth, vibrant gameplay.
It runs Windows 11 and stays cool during marathon sessions thanks to advanced fans and heat pipes.
For connectivity, you get Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, USB ports, Wi-Fi 7, an SD card reader, and a sharp IR webcam.
Predator Helios 18 AI ships August
The Predator Helios 18 AI will hit stores in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) starting in August; Australia gets it later this year.
If you're after high-end specs in your next gaming rig, this one's definitely worth keeping an eye on.