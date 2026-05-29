Acer unveils Swift Air 14 at $699 challenging MacBook Neo
Acer just announced the Swift Air 14, a lightweight laptop priced at $699 and clearly gunning for Apple's MacBook Neo.
It runs on Intel's new Core Series 3 chips (choose between Core 5 or Core 7), and comes in fun colors like green, pink, purple, and blue.
The aluminum build keeps things sleek and sturdy.
Slim 2.76-pound design, 70 Wh battery
This laptop is super portable at just 1.25kg and only 12.9mm at its thinnest point thick.
You get solid connectivity with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a USB-A port, more options than the MacBook Neo offers.
The display is sharp (1,920 by 1,200 pixels), bright (350 nits), fast (120Hz refresh rate), and covers all sRGB colors, so visuals really pop.
Battery life looks impressive too, with a big 70 Wh battery nearly double what Apple packs in its Neo.
Swift Air July, North America August
Swift Air hits North America in August; other regions get it starting in July.