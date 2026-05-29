Acer unveils Swift Air 14 at $699 challenging MacBook Neo

Slim 2.76-pound design, 70 Wh battery

This laptop is super portable at just 1.25kg and only 12.9mm at its thinnest point thick.

You get solid connectivity with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a USB-A port, more options than the MacBook Neo offers.

The display is sharp (1,920 by 1,200 pixels), bright (350 nits), fast (120Hz refresh rate), and covers all sRGB colors, so visuals really pop.

Battery life looks impressive too, with a big 70 Wh battery nearly double what Apple packs in its Neo.