Activists protest at WWDC urging Apple to remove nudify apps
Apple's big WWDC event wasn't just about tech this year.
Activists from UltraViolet and Heat Initiative showed up outside the Cupertino campus, urging Apple to remove "nudify apps" like xAI's Grok from the App Store.
They also pushed for tougher action against child abuse material on iCloud, saying Apple shouldn't profit from these controversial tools.
Protesters claim $117 million App Store revenue
According to the protesters, there are at least 47 nudify apps on the App Store that have brought in around $117 million, with Grok alone making over $35 million.
They handed out pamphlets and displayed a large sign aimed at incoming CEO John Ternus, asking him directly, "What will you do?"
The groups also criticized Apple for dropping plans to scan iCloud photos for abusive images.
So far, Apple hasn't responded.